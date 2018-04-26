EMS issues with mutual aid and staff shortages in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - 911: We all learn from a young age to call those three numbers if something bad happens, but what happens when your emergency responders need aid themselves?



"If I don't have an ambulance available for a call it gets sent back to 911 to get mutual aid which is usually the closest ambulance," said Michael Bove of Monroe Ambulance.

In New York, if an agency that would normally respond doesn't have an ambulance available, they rely on surrounding agencies for mutual aid, Monroe Ambulance says they've been short-staffed in recent years.



"We're not in that bad of shape, but we are short-staffed like everyone else, I would like to pay less overtime but it is what it is," said Bove

Tim Czapranksi, the EMS administrator for Monroe County, says staffing issues vary by agency, but the big problem is the way mutual aid is currently structured.



"One of the things we're seeing is because of regulations we can't shift our resources as freely as we'd like to, so if Greece ran out of ambulances other towns can't shift their resources, so they have to wait for a call for mutual aid to come in, because they're only licensed to operate within their own district," said Czapranski.

This means, longer response times, less efficiency, and with a steadily increasing call volume, more potential issues down the line.