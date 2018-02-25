Driver in custody after hitting 2 pedestrians, killing one

By: Lia Tobin

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 09:20 AM EST

Updated: Feb 25, 2018 09:20 AM EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Officers were dispatched to the area of Lyell Avenue and Child Street for the report of a pedestrian-struck motor vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims who had been struck by a vehicle to the area of Lyell Avenue and Child Street on Saturday around 3 a.m.

Police identified the driver as 29-year-old Chermasia C. Collins of Rochester.

One of the victims is 26-year-old Jordan Askew of Rochester who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second victim is 21-year-old Alex Kuntz who suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Kuntz was transported to URMC. 

Police say Collins’ vehicle was traveling east on Lyell Avenue at a high rate of speed when Collins lost control of her vehicle, jumped a curb, and struck Askew and Kuntz as they were standing on the sidewalk. The victims were with a third individual who was uninjured.

Police charged Collins with Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving and other vehicle and traffic infractions. The Aggravated Vehicular Homicide charge is a result of the allegation Collins was operating a motor vehicle in a reckless manner while being intoxicated which lead to the death of one person and serious physical injury to a second person.

Collins is currently being held in the Monroe County Jail without bail, according to police, and will be arraigned on Monday in Rochester City Court.

