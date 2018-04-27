Diagnosis of Autism has gone up

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- - Autism diagnoses have gone up across many cities in the United States, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The estimates that were released on Thursday of numbers taken in 2014 from 300,000 8-year-olds in 11 communities.

"Was I surprised at the increase? No," said Lawana Jones, head of the Autism Council in Rochester. "Parents are still aware now, they're looking for those milestones."

By the numbers; Autism rates went from 1 in 68 to 1 in 59 for 8-year-olds compared to the previous analysis.

"What we're seeing is easier access to diagnosis," says Autism Up Director of education and support services Rachel Rosner, "Which is reflected in those numbers."

Rosner says awareness is not the issue anymore. "What we need is funding relating to supports and services in the community."

The study also showed a big difference in gender; boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed.