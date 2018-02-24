Deputies: Rochester man forged girlfriend's signature for insurance policies

By: Howard Thompson

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 02:27 PM EST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 07:20 PM EST

Deputies say a Rochester man took out insurance policies in his girlfriend's name and forged her signature.

Now, 33-year-old James Kevin Smith Junior is charged with forgery.

Investigators say Smith worked as an insurance salesman and, during his work, he created several insurance policies in his girlfriend's name, without her permission, and signed them himself.

When he was arrested, deputies say Smith was already being held in Ontario County Jail on other charges. He will appear in East Bloomfield Town Court at a later date to answer charges.

     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

