Deputies: Rochester man forged girlfriend's signature for insurance policies

Deputies say a Rochester man took out insurance policies in his girlfriend's name and forged her signature.

Now, 33-year-old James Kevin Smith Junior is charged with forgery.

Investigators say Smith worked as an insurance salesman and, during his work, he created several insurance policies in his girlfriend's name, without her permission, and signed them himself.

When he was arrested, deputies say Smith was already being held in Ontario County Jail on other charges. He will appear in East Bloomfield Town Court at a later date to answer charges.