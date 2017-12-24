Deputies investigating jewelry theft at The Source

By: Tymoni Correa-Buntley

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 09:05 PM EST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 09:11 PM EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A search is underway for a jewelry theft suspect after earrings were stolen from a store in Rochester. 

Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies say while responding to a report of a hang up call, they were approached by an apparent robbery victim. 

It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday at the The Source jewelry store on Monroe Avenue.

The suspect is a white male who is approximately 40-years-old. According to a clerk, he was seen wearing blue sweatpants, an orange Under Armour sweatshirt, and a white hat.

According to deputies, the suspect entered the store and asked to view several sets of diamond earrings.  When the clerk set the earrings on a display case, he grabbed them and ran out of the store.  

Deputies say the victim pointed out a suspect who was running east toward Pittsford Colony plaza. The suspect was chased but got away in a black Mercedes that was parked in the area of the RAC for Women.

Nearly 10-minutes later, a Sheriff’s sergeant pursued a car matching the description on Pinnacle Road at Calkins Road. The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed running a red light at Pinnacle Road and Lehigh Station Road.  The pursuit was cancelled.

The incident is under investigation.

