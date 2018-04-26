School shooting threat scrawled on Honeoye Falls-Lima bathroom stall

HONEOYE FALLS, NY(WROC) - Deputies are investigating after a threat of a school shooting was found written on a boy's bathroom stall at Honeoye Falls-Lima.

The message was found Wednesday for a threat to take place on Friday, school leaders say. School leaders have since sent out a letter to parents detailing the incident.

Deputies say they are working to learn more about the threat and have increased their presence at the school in response. The school will also be in lockout during the day on Friday with restricted entry to the high school.

Superintendent Gene Mancuso says there are cameras throughout the school which may be able to aid the investigation into the threat.

"We believe we have persons of interest, but the investigation is ongoing," said Mancuso.

They wouldn’t go into further detail but did say they discovered the threat after it was reported by students. And some were even kept home Thursday, after parents were informed of the threat.

As to whether he thinks that threat was credible, Mancuso says: "Unfortunately, our students have no idea the severity or consequences of this type of threat, but we can’t... We don’t know. We’re also in 2018 and can no longer say, 'Well just discount or don’t take it into account -- we take it seriously."

