Deadline extended for older adults to get refund from Western Union scam

By: Howard Thompson

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 12:00 PM EST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 12:00 PM EST

(WROC) - The Federal Trade Commission is giving older adults more time to file a claim to get your money back if you have been a victim of scammers who used Western Union.

Western Union admitted to aiding and abetting wire fraud and agreed to pay over $500 million to victims. The deadline to file a claim has been extended to May 31.

Lifespan of Greater Rochester is offering to assist victims. You can click here for more information.

