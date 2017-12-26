Cuba man arrested for driving while intoxicated

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Troopers arrested 69-year-old Clarence Smith, of Cuba for driving while intoxicated Sunday on Christmas Eve.



While investigating a domestic incident, Troopers encountered Smith.

Police determined he had just been witnessed driving a vehicle and the odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected.

SFSTs were conducted which Smith subsequently failed.

According to police, Smith was arrested and transported to SP Amity for processing where he recorded a 0.17 percent BAC.

He was released on tickets and is due in the Town of Rushford Court on January 15, 2018.