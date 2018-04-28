College students walk to bring awareness to sexual assault

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A group of local college students held an event on Friday in Downtown Rochester to call attention to sexual assault and to speak out against the blame that is sometimes placed on the victim.

The original walk was created in 2011 following a case in Toronto where a police officer suggested to a rape victim that the crime may not have happened if she had not been dressed provocatively.

Friday's walk that started at the Liberty Pole was organized by College at Brockport students in an effort to stop this type of victim shaming.

"To contradict this narrative that we have that blames individuals who experience these crimes who survive these crimes that it's their fault for some reason for whatever they are wearing or behavior that they engage in," said organizer Jenna Cohen.

The event also helped give a voice to victims who have not or are afraid to speak up because of trauma, embarrassment, or other reasons.