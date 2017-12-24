Civil Service Exam application deadline for Corrections Officer is soon approaching

By: Lia Tobin

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 02:15 PM EST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 02:15 PM EST

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - For Ontario County residents looking to work as a corrections officer, the deadline to take the Civil Service Exam is January 3, 2018.  

Submit a completed application along with a check or money order for the $20 filing fee to: 

Ontario County Department of Human Resources 
3019 County Complex Drive 
Canandaigua, NY 14424

 

Click here  for more information and the application. 

