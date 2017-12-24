Civil Service Exam application deadline for Corrections Officer is soon approaching

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - For Ontario County residents looking to work as a corrections officer, the deadline to take the Civil Service Exam is January 3, 2018.

Submit a completed application along with a check or money order for the $20 filing fee to:



Ontario County Department of Human Resources

3019 County Complex Drive

Canandaigua, NY 14424

Click here for more information and the application.