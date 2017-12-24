Christmas morning walk/run with Santa for House of Mercy

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 03:50 PM EST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 03:50 PM EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Santa will make a special appearance at the 4th annual Christmas Day Charity Walk/Run to benefit the House of Mercy on Monday. 

New, unopened toys can be donated. 

Participants will meet at the Fleet Feet Sports Armory at 155 Culver Road in Rochester where they'll meet Santa and his elves. 

The event is free and anyone interested in running, walking, or volunteering can register here

 

 

