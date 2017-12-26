Christmas baby girl born at Strong Memorial Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A Rochester family had an extra special gift this Christmas as they welcomed their second child, a girl early Christmas morning.

While many were awaiting a visit from Santa, a local family welcomed a baby girl a little after midnight on Christmas Day at Strong Memorial Hospital.

My'Ahnni Sanders was born 7 pounds 8 ounces.

She was born three days late but a gift nonetheless.

"Definitely a Christmas surprise," newborn's mother Jasmine Sanders said. "I didn't think she'd be born on Christmas but I guess that's what she wanted to do. So I got a Christmas miracle."

My'Ahnni has a big brother who will meet her tomorrow.