CDS Monarch holds annual Autism Awareness Fair

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - An event designed to bring families impacted by Autism together in a safe and fun environment took place on Friday.

CDS Monarch held its annual Autism Awareness Fair this evening at the Wolf Life Transitions Center in Webster.

There were a lot of different activities for families to take part in with their kids.

A father News 8 spoke with says his oldest son was just diagnosed with autism and this event is helping them adjust.

"It's really new for us so we're just trying to get out and see what kind of things we can get involved in and we just stumbled across this place and so far so good," said Michael Furlong.

Throughout the month of April, CDS Monarch has been finding ways to promote the acceptance and inclusion of those with autism.

