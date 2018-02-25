10th annual Ice Wine & Culinary Festival

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The 10th annual New York Ice Wine and Culinary Festival kicked kicked off at Casa Larga Vineyards on Saturday. 

It celebrates award-winning drinks that are made in the traditional German Eiswein method in New York. 

Festival-goers were able to enjoy different types of ice wine with food prepared by RIT. All of the dishes prepared by chefs were infused with ice wine.

Ice wines are made from grapes that have been frozen on the vine rather than being picked and artificially frozen. They are picked and pressed within hours of freezing.

More than 600 people attended the festival.

 

