Bristol Mountain hosts meet and greet with skier Patrick O'Flynn
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Bristol Mountain is hosting a meet and greet with US Ski & Snowboard Freestyle Team Member Patrick O'Flynn today in Rocket Lodge from 12-1 p.m.
O'Flynn will share his journey from the Bristol Mountain Freestyle Team to becoming one of six Bristol Mountain Freestyle athletes competing around the world for the US National Team and represent Bristol Mountain and Rochester.
Picture courtesy of Bristol Mountain
