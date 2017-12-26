Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - It was a busy, snowy day at Bristol Mountain on Christmas Day.

The resort opened a bit later today at noon but that did not stop folks from coming out to ski and snowboard.

"Great conditions, park's looking real nice, no bad snow," Hunter Hartford from Rochester said. "I've been having a great time actually out here by myself listening to music doing some park runs."

Officials say the holiday fun isn't over. Bristol Mountain will be open late on New Year's Eve until 10 p.m. and will have a live band playing in the lodge.