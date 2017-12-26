Bristol Mountain's Christmas celebration

Posted: Dec 25, 2017 10:30 PM EST

Updated: Dec 25, 2017 10:30 PM EST

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - It was a busy, snowy day at Bristol Mountain on Christmas Day. 

The resort opened a bit later today at noon but that did not stop folks from coming out to ski and snowboard. 

"Great conditions, park's looking real nice, no bad snow," Hunter Hartford from Rochester said. "I've been having a great time actually out here by myself listening to music doing some park runs."

Officials say the holiday fun isn't over. Bristol Mountain will be open late on New Year's Eve until 10 p.m. and will have a live band playing in the lodge. 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Adam Interviews
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Adam Interviews

  • Buffalo Kickoff Live!
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Buffalo Kickoff Live!

  • Extraordinary People

    Extraordinary People

  • Ask The Experts
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ask The Experts

  • Games and Puzzles

    Games and Puzzles

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected