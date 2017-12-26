Blood drive at the mall at Greece Ridge saves lives

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - To wrap up the holiday season News 8 partnered with the Red Cross to host a blood drive Tuesday.

With the new year around the corner and with more people coming into the Rochester area the need of blood is even higher.

"Family is here visiting, more people around, and this is a great time for us," Patty Corvaia with the Red Cross said. "However you can give all year round."

The blood-donating procedure takes an hour but an hour out of your day is worth a lifetime for someone else.

Click here to find out when the next Red Cross blood drive will be in a town near you.