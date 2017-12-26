Blood drive at the mall at Greece Ridge saves lives

By: Wakisha Bailey

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 03:58 PM EST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 03:58 PM EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - To wrap up the holiday season News 8 partnered with the Red Cross to host a blood drive Tuesday. 

With the new year around the corner and with more people coming into the Rochester area the need of blood is even higher. 

"Family is here visiting, more people around, and this is a great time for us," Patty Corvaia with the Red Cross said. "However you can give all year round."  

The blood-donating procedure takes an hour but an hour out of your day is worth a lifetime for someone else. 

Click here to find out when the next Red Cross blood drive will be in a town near you. 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Adam Interviews
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Adam Interviews

  • Buffalo Kickoff Live!
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Buffalo Kickoff Live!

  • Extraordinary People

    Extraordinary People

  • Ask The Experts
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ask The Experts

  • Games and Puzzles

    Games and Puzzles

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected