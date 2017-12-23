Auburn man arrested and faces multiple charges following domestic disturbance

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUBURN, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Auburn police responded to a call Friday evening to a report of domestic disturbance at 123 Wall Street, apartment No. 3.

The man who answered the door, Justin Gervais, appeared to be intoxicated and was not particularly thrilled with the police being there.

Police say they were called back to the area and were told that Gervais was causing noise and banging on his neighbor's door who he believed called the police over.

Officer Morgan Flickner went to confront Gervais who refused to open the door at first. According to police, when Gervais opened the door, Flickner told him that he was under arrest for City of Auburn Municipal Code 210-3 "Loud and Unnecessary Noise."

Gervais tried to flee but Flickner grabbed him by the shirt stopping him.

From there Gervais attempted to push Flickner down the stairs, grabbed her by her hair, and pushed her down onto the top of the stairs causing Flickner to strike her head.

Police say that Gervais got on top of Flickner and punched her in the face 4-5 times.

Flickner was able to free herself and deployed a taser at Gervais. According to police, Gervais ripped the taser from Flickner's hands. Flickner then sprayed Oleoresin Capsicum spray (OC spray) at Gervais.

Gervais was taken into custody without further incident.

According to police, Gervais was taken to the Auburn Police Department for processing and then was taken to Auburn City Court for arraignment in front of Hon. Michael McKeon who remanded Gervais to Cayuga County Jail without bail.

Flickner was treated at Auburn Community Hospital for face and head injuries. Flickner suffered a concussion and facial contusions.

Gervais was charged with: Loud and Unecessary Noise Prohibited-City Ordinance-Violation, Assault in the 2nd degree (Assault on a Police Officer) - D Felony, and Resisting Arrest- A Misdemeanor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those who have further information are asked to call Det. Meagan Kalet at (315) 255-4702