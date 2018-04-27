Astacio denies gun charges, won't be held in jail

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Leticia Astacio, the judge facing removal by a state commission, was back in court Friday to answer probation violations against her.

Astacio was arrested earlier this month after deputies say she tried to buy shotguns at two Dick's Sporting Goods locations. Those sales were denied by employees.

Under the terms of her probation, Astacio is restricted from owning weapons. Following her arrest, she was accused of new probation violations for the alleged attempted gun purchase and for not completing mandated treatment.

In court Friday, lawyers for Astacio entered a general denial of the allegations against her. The hearing was then adjourned for 60 days.

During the time, Judge Aronson allowed Astacio to remain free, but warned if there are any further violations: "We’ll be back here real fast."

Earlier this week, the state Commission on Judicial Conduct ruled Astacio should be removed from her post as a city court judge. She has the right to appeal the decision -- a process that could takes months.