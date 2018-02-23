As break ends, school districts focused on safety

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - As students return from break next week, local districts have plans in place to address any safety concerns.

At East Rochester Junior-Senior High School, an assembly will be held Monday to talk about the Parkland shooting -- and go over safety procedures.

The principal also wants to make sure students have their voices heard.

"The rest of that week, myself and our school resource officer and our student support staff -- which is counselors, social workers, psychologists -- are going to get in every classroom to create that dialogue so open conversation for students to share,” said Principal Casey Van Harssel.

Many districts will also have an increased police presence.

