Art of Giving Gala raises funds for Community place of Greater Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The Community Place of Greater Rochester hosted its annual Art of Giving Gala Fundraiser on Friday night.

The event took place in the City View Ballroom atop the Strathallen Hotel in Downtown Rochester.

The money raised by this event helps the community place provide a range of social, developmental and educational programs in northeast Rochester.

"We are a very giving community and we have a lot of needs but we have a lot of people that want to help and when you have an organization like Community Place that has roots going back 100 years in the community, you build friends and relationships and trust and what's fantastic is that we have that trust with donors and supporters as well as the trust that we have in the neighborhoods," said Scott Benjamin, CEO of Community Place of Greater Rochester.

Friday's gala was hosted by News 8's very own Mark Gruba.

