Armed Robbery at Lucci's Pizza & Grill
Suspect still at large
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery Saturday night at Lucci's Pizza & Grill.
Deputies say a man dressed in all black and gloves entered the East River Road restaurant in Henrietta around 7:30 p.m. He pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money and then ran off.
No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
More Stories
-
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 1.8 million Ram trucks mainly in…
-
Although time ran out for packages to be delivered by Christmas,…
-
Snow arrives tonight and continues into Christmas morning. After…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-