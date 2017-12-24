Armed Robbery at Lucci's Pizza & Grill

Suspect still at large

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 08:35 AM EST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 09:14 AM EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery Saturday night at Lucci's Pizza & Grill.

Deputies say a man dressed in all black and gloves entered the East River Road restaurant in Henrietta around 7:30 p.m.   He pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money and then ran off.  

No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.   

 

