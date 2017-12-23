46-year-old man found dead in home on Seth Green Drive in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester Police Department were called to a home Saturday at 200 Seth Green Drive in Rochester at 12:14 a.m. that reported a man was unresponsive.
Lt. Jeremy Anzalone said that police found a 46-year-old man dead at the scene.
The death does not appear to be suspicious.
More Stories
-
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 1.8 million Ram trucks mainly in…
-
Although time ran out for packages to be delivered by Christmas,…
-
Snow arrives tonight and continues into Christmas morning. After…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-