46-year-old man found dead in home on Seth Green Drive in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester Police Department were called to a home Saturday at 200 Seth Green Drive in Rochester at 12:14 a.m. that reported a man was unresponsive.

Lt. Jeremy Anzalone said that police found a 46-year-old man dead at the scene.

The death does not appear to be suspicious.