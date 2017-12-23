46-year-old man found dead in home on Seth Green Drive in Rochester

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 01:07 PM EST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 01:07 PM EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester Police Department were called to a home Saturday at 200 Seth Green Drive in Rochester at 12:14 a.m. that reported a man was unresponsive.  

Lt. Jeremy Anzalone said that police found a 46-year-old man dead at the scene. 

The death does not appear to be suspicious. 

