23-year-old arrested for stealing almost $200 worth of batteries from The Home Depot

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Kevin Purdy was arrested Saturday on a warrant out of the Town of Victor for allegedly stealing rechargeable batteries from The Home Depot in Victor.

The batteries totaled to $197.97.

The 23-year-old was taken into custody, arraigned in the Town of Victor Court, and remanded to Ontario County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail.