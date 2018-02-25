Teen charged with sex abuse

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LODI, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of an Ontario man for Sex Abuse in the 1st degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Deputies arrested 17-year-old Arron C. Rolland.

The charges stem from an investigation into an incident where Rolland is accused of having sexual contact with a child under the age of 11.

Rolland was arrested at his residence in Lodi and was arraigned in the Town of Walworth Court.

Rolland was ROR'd and is to reappear in the Town of Walworth Court to answer to the charges at a later date.