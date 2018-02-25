Teen charged with sex abuse

Accused of having sexual contact with child under 11 years old

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 03:11 PM EST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 07:13 PM EST

LODI, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of an Ontario man for Sex Abuse in the 1st degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Deputies arrested 17-year-old Arron C. Rolland. 

The charges stem from an investigation into an incident where Rolland is accused of having sexual contact with a child under the age of 11.

Rolland was arrested at his residence in Lodi and was arraigned in the Town of Walworth Court.

Rolland was ROR'd and is to reappear in the Town of Walworth Court to answer to the charges at a later date.

