FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - A Christmas hero stepped in to potentially save a child's life during a roll-over accident.

"Your life can change in a matter of seconds," Rescuer Kristyl Lindbery said.

Kristyl Lindbery and her daughter were on the way to grab a cup of coffee when a car rolled over right before their eyes.

And then time seemed to stand still.

"There wasn't really time to think," Lindbery said. "Everything was just happening. It was surreal."

Lindbery jumped out of her car to find two gentlemen already wedged inside trying to free the baby first.

"The car seat was wedged in so tight that they couldn't get the car seat out," Lindbery said. "The gentleman was bending over hanging down in the car and he couldn't get back up out of the car with the baby in hand."

That's when Lindbery took matters into her own hands.

"I took the baby and just held it's head, tucked him in, and tried my best to keep him warm in my jacket," Lindbery said.

Danielle Knox grabbed her phone and got the whole thing on tape.

"All of a sudden I see her start digging in the car and pulls out a green tub and then she reaches in and pulls out a baby," Daughter of Kristyl Lindbery, Danielle Knox, said. "I'm like oh my gosh!! My mom just pulled a baby out of a car!"

With previous EMT and firefighter training, this type of reaction was instinct.

"I'm not the one that can just sit there and just watch," Lindbery said. "I have to get in there and help."

Some may say this is a Christmas miracle.

"Oh, it's amazing," Knox said. "That the baby and the mom are both alright. That's amazing in itself that their car rolled and they are ok."

And when asked if Lindbery thinks shes a hero...

"No, not at all," Lindbery said. "The real heroes were the two men who actually took the baby out of the car seat."

Lindbery hopes to be re-united with the mother and her baby she saved.