Going meatless one day a week for a healthy 2018

CNN - It's the end of December, which means there's a good chance you are thinking of ways to live healthier in 2018. Whether you want to drop 10 pounds, improve your cholesterol or have more energy, we have five food-related New Year's resolutions that will help you achieve your goals.

Research consistently shows that plant-based diets are linked with a lower risk of obesity, hypertension, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and cancer," Sharon Palmer, a registered dietitian and author of "Plant-Powered for Life," said.

"Even going meatless one day a week can make a difference, as you increase all of those whole plant foods -- beans, lentils, whole grains, nuts, seeds, vegetables, fruits -- and decrease more animal foods, in particular red and processed meat. High intakes of these foods have been linked with increased disease risk," Palmer said.

Eating more plant-based foods increases your intake of fiber, vitamins, minerals, healthy fats and phytochemicals -- plant compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, according to Palmer.

Stocking your pantry and fridge with a variety of beans, whole grains, seasonal veggies, fruits, spices, herbs, healthy oils, nuts and seeds is the secret to eating more plant-based meals, she said.

Palmer also recommends "plantifying" your favorite dishes.

"Just make your favorite entrees or meals plant-based, with a few swaps. If you have a mean lasagna recipe, skip the meat and add layers of greens, broccoli and peppers and perhaps some pine nuts and cashew cheese instead of the meat and cheese. If you love taco Tuesday, make your tacos veggie by skipping the meat and serving black beans or a vegetarian mushroom tofu filling. If you love Indian food, skip the chicken masala and have chickpea masala instead. These will be foods you already love and are familiar with," Palmer said.

Experimenting with new meals and creating a collection of new recipes can be fun, too. Picking one day of the week to go plant-based and marking it on the calendar is a good way to stick to your plant-eating plan.

Click here for the full article

Picture courtesy of CNN