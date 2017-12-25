Florida man charged with murder after wife's body traced

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CBS/ AP - A Florida man is charged with second-degree murder after police found his wife's body in a wooded area.

Timothy Upthegrove, 53, of Titusville, was held without bond Monday at the Brevard County jail.

Police found the body of Upthegrove's 51-year-old wife Lori on Sunday morning in a wooded area near a storage facility.

Lori Upthegrove had been missing for nearly a week.

Detectives believe the couple got into an argument at their home on December 18, before Timothy Upthegrove killed her, reports CBS affiliate WKMG.

Police say he then put her body in the back of her vehicle and drove to the wooded area where he hid the remains.

In a Florida Today report, detectives said Timothy Upthegrove initially said he saw his wife drive away from their home, but he later allegedly provided information about where to find her body.

Timothy Upthegrove's father released a statement to the newspaper saying the family was cooperating with investigators.

Picture courtesy of CBS