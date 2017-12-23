Family demands justice for 6-year-old killed in police gunfire

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CBSN/ AP - The family of a slain 6-year-old boy wants justice after the child was killed by police gunfire near San Antonio.

Kameron Prescott was shot and killed when police opened fire at the Pecan Grove mobile home park this week in pursuit of a suspect. His uncle, Christopher Gonzales, said he's angry and saddened by his nephew's death.

"It is shocking really," Gonzales told CBS affiliate KENS-TV. "It hasn't even hit us to the full extent yet."

Prescott's family painfully said goodbye to the young boy, who they said was always smiling.

"We all put our hands on him and prayed on him, stuff like that," Gonzales said. "We are that kind of family."

Gonzales said the 6-year-old wouldn't normally be at the mobile home but was visiting his father for Christmas break.

"He was saying to his grandpa that he didn't want to be there. All day, he was saying he didn't have a good feeling," Gonzales said. "He was telling his dad he wanted to call his mom and didn't want to be there. He just kind of knew it wasn't going to be a good day."

Now, his family wants answers from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and Gonzales said he'll continue sharing his nephew's story until justice is served.

"If it is the police, we hope that you hold your people accountable," Gonzales said. "I am sorry that it comes to this, but y'all are people just like us at the end of the day."

On Friday, Sheriff Javier Salazar called the shooting a "tragic accident" and said the suspect police were pursuing did not have a gun, but was carrying a "tubular" object they believed was a firearm.

Salazar said the incident took place after a man reported that the suspect, 30-year-old Amanda Jones, had stolen his car. Police said they located the suspect and chased her for nearly two hours as she attempted to break into homes in the mobile home community. They said they found her at outside the boy's home where she was fatally shot by police.

Salazar said it's unclear who fired the fatal round, but all five officers at the scene were placed on administrative leave. He also said officials are reviewing body camera footage of the incident.

A woman who identified herself as Prescott's aunt created a GoFundMe page to help the family cover funeral expenses.

The page raised more than $10,000 as of Saturday morning.