Extraordinary People: Local woman has fostered nearly 90 children

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Sister Jeanne Morreall started the Morning Star foster home more than 30 years ago. She had been a school teacher, but wanted to help children with more than just education.

Morning Star is a ministry of the Sisters of St. Joseph and Sister Morreall can foster 6 children at a time.

"I took anybody that they called me to take, some were medically fragile. I guess I did a good job and they kept sending me medically fragile children, there's a real need at this point," Sister Morreall says.

In the more than 30 years as a foster parent, she has touched the lives of 90 children. They could be with her for less than a day, or they could be with her for 29 years, whatever the case, she loves them just the same.

"Each little child is God's special child, and I want to help that child," she tells News 8 tearfully. "You get bonded, and feel like I can make a difference and want to do all I can to help them, to give them a better life, give them as much quality as possible."

It's a 24/7 job to care for the children, and despite the countless doctor's appointments, medicines to administer, and even emergency room visits, Sister Morreall says she wouldn't want to do anything else.

"This is life giving for me, I feel a real call to do this, there's no doubt in my mind that this is what I should be doing."

Sister Morreall jokes that at Morning Star they're "always expecting" and she will continue to take in children in need.

To learn more about how you can help the kids at Morning Star, click here.