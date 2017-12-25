Coach invites homeless HS player to live with him

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CNN - A quarterback sprinting 95 yards for a touchdown in the final minutes to help win a high school state championship is legendary on its own.

Guiding his team to its first North Carolina state title in more than 60 years is also impressive.

Especially when the team, just two years ago, won only one game and had barely enough players to fill a roster.

Especially when two years ago, the quarterback was constantly finding a new place to live and was really struggling in the classroom.

Braheam Murphy was a young man who was all but homeless, in need of some stability and guidance.

His new football coach, Sam Greiner, was getting to know Murphy and would often give him a ride home. But it was rarely to the same place.

"I didn't know it at first. I didn't know that Braheam didn't have a home," Greiner told CNN. "Eventually he just opened up to me. And he was like, 'I have to stay with my sister from place to place.' ... And I didn't know what to do at the time, so I go into my office and I'm thinking, something's tugging at my heart."

Greiner called his wife, Connie, and asked to have a guest for dinner who would need to stay the night. One night turned into two, and then it became a week. A week then became a month and eventually "Braheam just became a family member. He's been living with us ever since."

That was more than two years ago.

And since then, the coach with a huge heart has nurtured Murphy, helping him grow not only into a star athlete but also a star student with plans to attend the US Military Academy at West Point next year.

When Murphy was 5 years old, his mother had a fatal brain aneurysm.

His father remarried, but when he had a daughter who was born with cerebral palsy, the family situation became too challenging to care for three children. Murphy said he and his older sister didn't fit with his step-family.

"My dad loves me, but he had to take care of my little sister, and I'd rather have my little sister being taken care of more than me," Murphy told CNN.

Living in an unstable family situation and never quite sure where he would spend the night, Murphy said he and his older sister basically "couch-surfed."

"A lot of times I'd stay at my friends' houses," Murphy said. "We'd go back and forth."

Murphy never talked about his circumstances -- that is, until his coach inquired.

Now, they've known each for barely three years but call themselves family.

"He's a family member of ours. I knew when I met the kid," said Greiner. And his wife and their two small children, Charli and Journi, feel the same.

Click here for the full story.

Picture courtesy of CNN