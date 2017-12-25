2 Virginia deputies shot responding to domestic dispute

By: Lia Tobin

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 09:05 PM EST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 09:05 PM EST

CBSN/ AP - Authorities say two sheriff's deputies have been shot while responding to a domestic dispute in northern Virginia.

The injuries are serious but not expected to be life-threatening.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the shooting occurred in Sterling, which is about 30 miles northwest of Washington D.C.

"Further details will be released as they become available," the office said on Twitter.

WRC-TV in D.C. reports that the shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday. 

Police said the deputies were shot on the 46,000 block of Hollow Mountain Place, according to CBS affiliate WUSA-TV. 

A suspect is in custody and WUSA-TV writes that the suspect was not shot. Kraig Troxell, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, says there is no threat to the community.

 

Picture courtesy of WUSA-TV. 

     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

