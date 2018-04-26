Cuomo initiative hopes to combat NY's high maternal mortality rate

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - It's an alarming fact: The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed countries. In response, Governor Cuomo has announced a new initiative help save the lives of moms and babies.

Dr. John Christopher Glantz has dedicated his life to saving lives. Focused on maternal-fetal medicine, he can attest New York state's maternal mortality rate is too high.

“The most recent studies put us number 30th out of 50 states which isn't good, but it's better than what we were - which was 47th,” he says.

Governor Cuomo recently launched an initiative to lower pregnancy mortality rates, along with racial disparities. Currently in New York, black women are almost three times more likely to die in childbirth than white women.

“We don't fully understand it,” says Dr. Glantz. “Some of it certainly may be social-economic, some of it may be genetics, stress that they have, pre-existing, medical and some of it may be bias within the health care system of how the delivery of care goes to them.”

Adriana Lozada says, “I have seen attitudes of care providers be different to people of color of minorities in general.”

Lozada is a doula, a non-medical birth coach, who can reduce birth complications for the mother and baby. In the Cuomo's plan, Doulas Services would be covered under Medicaid. Currently, they are not. Lozada says also she's another voice for the patient; which is needed.

“Less use of need for pain medication, better outcomes, less need for intervention, and more patient satisfaction,” said Lozada.

The governor also plans to establish new plans for the maternal mortality review board, which Dr. Glantz, a member, says will find solutions to unanswered questions to a maternal death.

Dr. Glantz says, “Why do some die, and others live? Is it a matter they did not access care?”

According to the governor, the board will be tasked with making policy recommendations to the Departments of Health to improve maternal outcomes, but also specifically reduce racial and economic disparities.

“Make sure that every hospital that does deliveries in New York State is on a similar page,” says Dr. Glantz. “Some things just aren't that preventable, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't try."

With the review board, doctors hope the maternal mortality rate in New York state continues to drop. With the goal ultimately being to reach zero. The governor's initiative also includes launching more prenatal education opportunities for parents along with social support.

